Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 105.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 560,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,914.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 143,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.