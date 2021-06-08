Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Stock Price Up 42%

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO) shares rose 42% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €0.40 ($0.47) and last traded at €0.36 ($0.42). Approximately 280,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,417% from the average daily volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.25 ($0.29).

The stock has a market cap of $9.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €0.19.

About Vapiano (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

