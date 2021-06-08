Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 5,000 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,906,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $316,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 94,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 34,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

EMB stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.22. 46,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,564. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

