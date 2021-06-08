Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 80,207 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,780 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,207 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.6% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.