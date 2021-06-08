Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 124.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $26,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.59. 64,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,602,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

