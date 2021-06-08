Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104.

Shares of A traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.11. 9,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.85. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $140.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

