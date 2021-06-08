Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 165,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.24. 54,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,407. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.74.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.