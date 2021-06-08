Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $18 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,995,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Kroger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $226,065,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,541 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 69,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111,301. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.17. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.