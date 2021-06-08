Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $9.60 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $410,327,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Trane Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

TT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.85. 4,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,789. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $189.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

