Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 413,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.06% of Delta Air Lines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 26,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

DAL traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.06. 218,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,585,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.