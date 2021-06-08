Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.07. Vaso shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 96,788 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 3.25.

About Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

