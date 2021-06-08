Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 2,775 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

