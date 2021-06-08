Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $24.76 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $24,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Evergy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE EVRG opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,780. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.