Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $30.03 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363,670 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $30,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $231,301,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,549,000 after purchasing an additional 917,853 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,498,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

