Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 945,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,534,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.01% of BankUnited as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BankUnited by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in BankUnited by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,927 shares of company stock valued at $474,245. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.