Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock Holdings Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vector Group worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vector Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,741,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vector Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,902,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,802 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,178,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 358,527 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VGR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Vector Group stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.05. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 87.91%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,991 shares of company stock worth $5,733,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

