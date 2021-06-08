Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-452 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $427.46 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.490-3.490 EPS.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,340. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $201.88 and a one year high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.50, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.65.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,185 shares of company stock worth $2,937,024. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

