Velas Price Tops $0.0713 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Velas has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $151.39 million and $2.23 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000218 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001124 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002431 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

