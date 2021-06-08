Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.80

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.80 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 37479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

