Venus Reward Token (VRT) Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $104.26 million and $3.65 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00072240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00026714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.01000968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.67 or 0.09648465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051012 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

Venus Reward Token is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

