Verasity (VRA) Reaches One Day Volume of $55.34 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $54.44 million and $55.34 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.28 or 0.00810734 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000677 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000577 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,143,118 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

