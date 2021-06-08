Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Verint Systems worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $351.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $173,648.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

