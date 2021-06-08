VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,394,000 after purchasing an additional 813,597 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after purchasing an additional 416,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $218.69. 4,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,436. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $226.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.52.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at $171,745,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.70, for a total transaction of $132,224.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $7,109,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

