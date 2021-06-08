Vertcoin Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $36.53 million and approximately $503,117.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,475.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.56 or 0.07570537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.73 or 0.01809769 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00487267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00172306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.08 or 0.00745418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00488822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00398407 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,370,747 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

