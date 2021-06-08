Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.97

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 1433715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.
Several brokerages recently commented on VSPR. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11.
About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR)
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
