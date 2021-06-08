Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.97

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 1433715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSPR. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 3.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 795,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

