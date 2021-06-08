Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

