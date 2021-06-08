Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. 35.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRBP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.