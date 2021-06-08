Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stake Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Viasat worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSAT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viasat by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Viasat by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viasat stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,308.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

