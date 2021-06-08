Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $52.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,308.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. Viasat has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Viasat will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.