Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,981 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mitek Systems worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

MITK opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $737.52 million, a PE ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

