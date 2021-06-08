Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 398,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 308,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.