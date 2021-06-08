Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $163,227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,907,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,245,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $10,184,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $9,326,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.60 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

