Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,284 shares of company stock worth $8,773,956. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.37.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

