Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,741 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE HGV opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

