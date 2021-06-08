Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB opened at $159.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.13. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSB shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $3,324,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

