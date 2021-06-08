VIG (VIG) Trading 3.5% Lower This Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, VIG has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $400.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000121 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.95 or 0.14891250 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001260 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,293,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

