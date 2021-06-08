Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

ZTR opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

