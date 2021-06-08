Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
ZTR opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $10.41.
About Virtus Total Return Fund
