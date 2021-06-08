VITE (VITE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.56 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, VITE has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $40.69 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00102152 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,015,528,793 coins and its circulating supply is 482,957,682 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.