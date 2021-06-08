Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Gap Up to $34.75

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.75, but opened at $36.00. Vocera Communications shares last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 1,170 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.47 and a beta of 0.12.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,125.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,164 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $1,621,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 85.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,015 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 93.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

