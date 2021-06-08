Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €245.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €254.00 ($298.82).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €238.80 ($280.94) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €226.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

