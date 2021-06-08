Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 15,279 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 443.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,279 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,474,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,556,000 after acquiring an additional 31,958 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NYSE:DTE opened at $137.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.33. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $102.19 and a 1-year high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

