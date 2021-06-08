Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,984,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

