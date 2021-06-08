Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 121.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,867 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 332,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

