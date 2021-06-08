Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 319.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59,606 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 44,617 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after buying an additional 47,565 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,362. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

