Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 1,026 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.08% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.84. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.