Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 74,817 Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 74,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOVA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.99. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.