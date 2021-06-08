Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Shares Down 1.2%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €24.92 ($29.32) and last traded at €25.02 ($29.44). 68,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.32 ($29.79).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.60 ($28.94).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is €22.87.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.