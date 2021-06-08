Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after purchasing an additional 926,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after buying an additional 352,168 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1,418.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 86,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 54,104 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,205.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WD opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.59. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

