Waltonchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.03 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $49.94 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,361.69 or 0.07479281 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00163843 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,839,360 coins and its circulating supply is 77,118,328 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.