Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys New Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 43.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,289 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 736,060 shares of company stock valued at $21,136,651.

Leslie’s stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 74.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

